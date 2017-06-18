6/16/17 WWE house show results from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

1. R-Truth and Kalisto defeated Titus O’Neil and Goldust

2. Elias Samson defeated Apollo Crews

3. Six-Woman Tag match: Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Mickie James defeated Emma, Alexa Bliss, and Nia Jax

4. Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose defeated The Miz and Samoa Joe

5. WWE Cruiserweight title match: Neville defeated Akira Tozawa

6. WWE Raw tag team championship triple threat match: Cesaro and Sheamus defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson and Enzo Amore and Big Cass

7. Roman Reigns defeated Bray Wyatt

