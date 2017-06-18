6/16/17 WWE house show results from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
1. R-Truth and Kalisto defeated Titus O’Neil and Goldust
2. Elias Samson defeated Apollo Crews
3. Six-Woman Tag match: Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Mickie James defeated Emma, Alexa Bliss, and Nia Jax
4. Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose defeated The Miz and Samoa Joe
5. WWE Cruiserweight title match: Neville defeated Akira Tozawa
6. WWE Raw tag team championship triple threat match: Cesaro and Sheamus defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson and Enzo Amore and Big Cass
7. Roman Reigns defeated Bray Wyatt
