40 athletes at WWE Performance Center for three-day tryout

The WWE Performance Center welcomed 40 athletes this week for a three-day camp as WWE looks to expand its roster by bringing in new talent.

These athletes came from the United States, Canada, New Zealand, Germany, and American Samoa as WWE PC head coach Matt Bloom, the coaching staff and four WWE PC recruits ran these men and women through several drills.

Among those who were in the tryout included top-ranked CrossFit athlete, a horseshoe-bending strongman, NFL and college football players, multiple All-American grapplers and crossover athletes from MMA, taekwondo, bodybuilding, powerlifting, swimming and volleyball as well as wrestlers from the independent scene.

Among the familiar names who were part of the tryout are Cody Deaner (pictured above), “Crazzy Steve” Steve Scott and Hunter McIntyre, the reigning champion of Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Challenge competition series. You can see the list of everyone who participated at WWE.COM

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)