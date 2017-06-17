Former WWE Writer Kevin Eck on the day Dolph Ziggler cashed in his MITB

“McMahon began the “Raw” production meeting the next day by announcing that Ziggler would cash in the contract on Alberto Del Rio on that night’s “Raw” to become World Heavyweight Champion.

After making the announcement to a roomful of surprised writers and producers, McMahon said he wanted to be clear that “we are not pushing Dolph.” McMahon explained that he was going through with the cash-in and title switch because he wanted a big, surprise moment for the night after WrestleMania.”

Sad that in this current era that when you put a title on someone its meaningless. This blog proves that. He wins the World Title BUT “We are NOT pushing him”

source: SportsNews Wrestling

