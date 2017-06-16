Wrestling couple expected to start with Smackdown this weekend
Mike Bennett, 32, and “The First Lady of Professional Wrestling” Maria Kanellis, 35, are expected to debut with WWE at a SmackDown house show this weekend, although in Maria’s case it would be a re-debut since she had her original run in WWE from 2004-2010, reports PWInsider. The wrestling duo may also get involved at Sunday’s Money in the Bank event in St. Louis, but if they don’t, they’ll be at the SmackDown television taping on Tuesday.
(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)
More from my site
- Maria Kanellis and Mike Bennett on leaving Impact Wrestling, how they met, and more
- Former WWE diva engaged
- Mike Bennett talks his future in the business, relationship with Maria, more
- Audio: Maria on being a Paul Heyman girl, fiancé Mike Bennett, WWE, more
- Notes: Maria-Bennett engagement photo, Sean Waltman, Val Venis, and more
- Notes on Chris Jericho, Natalya, Maria Kanellis, and Crazy Mary Dobson
More from my site
- Maria Kanellis and Mike Bennett on leaving Impact Wrestling, how they met, and more
- Former WWE diva engaged
- Mike Bennett talks his future in the business, relationship with Maria, more
- Audio: Maria on being a Paul Heyman girl, fiancé Mike Bennett, WWE, more
- Notes: Maria-Bennett engagement photo, Sean Waltman, Val Venis, and more
- Notes on Chris Jericho, Natalya, Maria Kanellis, and Crazy Mary Dobson