Wrestling couple expected to start with Smackdown this weekend

Mike Bennett, 32, and “The First Lady of Professional Wrestling” Maria Kanellis, 35, are expected to debut with WWE at a SmackDown house show this weekend, although in Maria’s case it would be a re-debut since she had her original run in WWE from 2004-2010, reports PWInsider. The wrestling duo may also get involved at Sunday’s Money in the Bank event in St. Louis, but if they don’t, they’ll be at the SmackDown television taping on Tuesday.

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)