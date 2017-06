Viewership for IMPACT Wrestling with X Division Title Match Main Event

This week’s edition of Impact Wrestling from India, featuring Sonjay Dutti vs Low Ki for the X Division Championship, averaged 327,000 viewers. This is an increase from the June 8th episode (318,000).

After ranking #132 on the Top 150 Cable Originals List for June 8th, this week’s Impact came in at #113.

SOURCE: SHOWBUZZ DAILY

