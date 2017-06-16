Jinder Mahal says he wants to face The Rock

Mahal says he wants to face The Rock:

“I think The Rock would be my Jinder Mahal perfect pick just because he’s such a huge Superstar and growing up he was one of my favorites, you know he was my idol. Just everything – from the way he spoke to his fashion sense to his style in the ring – you know he was a very fierce competitor.He was very strong and was always in tremendous shape and great on the microphone, very entertaining. So that would be my dream opponent of all time, to work a program with the Rock. You know I think it’s still possible and can happen one day. He likes to come back to the WWE every once in a while. I think it’s a real chance that the opportunity can come to fruition.”

source: sportskeeda

