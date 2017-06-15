Mahal on his 2014 release: “it was probably the best thing that ever happened to me”

Jun 15, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Mahal on how he benefited from his WWE release in 2014:

“Looking back at it, it was probably the best thing that ever happened to me because I got to go away and reinvent myself and rediscover myself, get my confidence back, get my focus back most importantly. You need those lows to enjoy the highs and the wrestling business is like that. Sometimes you’re up, sometimes you’re down, but you’ve just got to stay persistent and better days always come.”

