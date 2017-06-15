Jim Ross wants to call Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe

During his appearance on Busted Open Radio, Jim Ross said he wants to call Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe in July:

“I believe those two guys are gonna have a whole hell of a lot to say about their presentation in Dallas. I really do. I also believe that each guy is an alpha male. They’re going to bring each other their best, there’s gonna be locks up that would make some people leave wrestling school. So, I believe Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar is going to be a classic… I believe it’s going to be a great match, ya know, I’ve lobbied to call it, like a goof. I will ‘Talk for food.’ From Oklahoma to Dallas, I can be there in two and half hours.”

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)