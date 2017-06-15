Former WCW announcer: Jim Cornette is Like a ‘Two-Dollar Hooker’

Former WCW announcer Mark Madden recently spoke with the “Wrestling Reality” podcast, sharing his thoughts on Jim Cornette. Here are the highlights…

On The Recent Exchanges Between Jim Cornette & Vince Russo:

Well, first off, let me jump in. Jim Cornette, as he is one to do, had talked about never talking to Eric Bischoff again. How he would kick his a** if he ever saw him, or somewhere along those lines. Jimmy couldn’t fight his way out of a wet paper bag, so he certainly couldn’t beat up a Karate guy like Eric Bischoff. The minute Jimmy had a chance to be on TV and become—even to some small degree relevant again, he dropped the laundry like a ‘two-dollar hooker’ and went on WWE TV and made nice with Eric Bischoff. That says a lot about Jim Cornette. He didn’t forgive Eric Bischoff, he just went on there so he can have a chance to become Jim Cornette again, which he hasn’t had a chance to do because he’s unemployable. Jim Cornette is unemployable in the wrestling business. It’s a shame because he knows more about it than just about anybody, but he’s just a guy that nobody can work with so I just thought that him appearing on WWE TV on the Network with Eric Bischoff was in itself laughable. That’s a funny story there. No knock on Eric; Eric never swore to not work with Jim Cornette; I don’t even think Eric Bischoff considers Jim Cornette at all, but Jim Cornette, like I said, a ‘two-dollar hooker’ dropping the laundry, and you can quote me on that.

On His Issues With Cornette:

Yeah, he called my house one time when he decided that we weren’t friends anymore. He asked my mother if she could stop performing oral sex on black men so she can take a message for me. My mother said, “Yeah, let me get a pen.” She was cool in that regards, but he didn’t phrase it—you know, Jimmy throws N-Bombs like a ‘two-dollar hooker’ throws laundry, and if he says otherwise he’s a liar. That is what Jim Cornette does; he lies a lot. That is exactly what he is good at, which is throwing personal attacks. He is just venting because I criticized the Gangstas’ in Smoky Mountain as a racist gimmick. Bruce Mitchell had done so first, and I kind of pouted on it in that regards, but you know, with Jimmy, you are either for him or against him.





