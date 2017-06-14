WWE to hold live event in Shenzhen, China in September

WWE today announced that it will bring a live event to Shenzhen for the first time, as WWE Live China comes to the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center Arena on Sunday, September 17. The event marks WWE’s return to China following last year’s successful show at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai. The event is being held in association with Live Nation.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday, June 16 at 10AM local time at www.damai.cn.

“WWE’s return to China demonstrates our continued commitment to the market,” said Jay Li, Vice President & General Manager, WWE Greater China. “Our WWE Superstars will deliver an action-packed night of family-friendly entertainment that is certain to create memories that will last a lifetime.”

The Smackdown brand will be doing this show with John Cena, AJ Styles, Dolph Ziggler, Shinsuke Nakamura, Kevin Owens, The New Day, Charlotte, Becky Lynch, Natalya, Sami Zayn and others advertised to appear.

“Live Nation is proud to extend our relationship with WWE, a renowned global entertainment brand,” said Dennis Argenzia, Vice President, Asia Touring, Live Nation. “We are excited to bring this action-packed and family-friendly WWE live show to Shenzhen, China this September.”

WWE also announced Mission Hills China as official partner of the show. “Mission Hills, the largest golf club in the world, is excited and proud to partner with WWE, a global entertainment company, to bring WWE Live to China,” said Tenniel Chu, Vice Chairman of Mission Hills Group. “Together we are bringing the excitement and family-friendly entertainment of WWE LIVE to fans here in Shenzhen for the very first time.”

