This Day In Wrestling History – June 14th

1957 – Edouard Carpentier defeats Lou Thesz, to win the NWA World Heavyweight Championship. Thesz could not continue the match due to a back injury. Carpentier was not recognized as the unanimous champion, as various NWA territories still recognized Thesz as their World Champion.

1970 – Fritz Von Erich defeats Baron Von Raschke, to win the NWA American Heavyweight Championship.

1975 – Hiro Matsuda defeats Ken Mantell, to win the NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship.

1981 – Jim Brunzell & Greg Gagne defeat Adrian Adonis & Jesse Ventura, to win the AWA World Tag Team Championship.

1982 – Fritz Von Erich defeats King Kong Bundy, in a Falls Count Anywhere Match, to win the WCCW American Heavyweight Championship. Von Erich retires immediately after the match.

1987 – Antonio Inoki won the NJPW International Grand Prix defeating Masa Saito in the final. It’s Inoki’s 9th time winning the tournament.

1989 – NWA Clash of the Champions VII: Guts and Glory is held in Fort Bragg, NC. The show draws a 3.8 TV rating on TBS.

– The Fabulous Freebirds (Michael Hayes & Jimmy Garvin) defeat The Dynamic Dudes (Johnny Ace & Shane Douglas) in an NWA World Tag Team Title Tournament Semifinal Match.

– Ranger Ross defeats The Terrorist.

– The Ding Dongs (Jim Evans & Richard Sartain) defeat George South & Cougar Jay.

– The Midnight Express (Stan Lane & Bobby Eaton) defeat The Samoan Swat Team (Samu & Fatu), in an NWA World Tag Team Title Tournament Semifinal Match.

– Terry Gordy fought Steve Williams to a double countout.

– Norman the Lunatic (with Theodore R. Long) defeats Mike Justice.

– The Varsity Club (Mike Rotunda & Kevin Sullivan) defeat The Steiner Brothers (Scott & Rick).

– Sting defeats Bill Irwin, to retain the NWA World Television Championship.

– The Fabulous Freebirds (Jimmy Garvin & Michael Hayes) defeat The Midnight Express (Bobby Eaton & Stan Lane) in the tournament final, to win the vacant NWA World Tag Team Championship.

– Ricky Steamboat defeated Terry Funk via disqualification.

1993 – At a house show in Columbus, OH, The Steiner Brothers (Rick & Scott) defeat Money Inc. (Ted DiBiase & Irwin R. Schyster), to win the WWF Tag Team Championship.

1993 – Pegasus Kid wins the NJPW Top of the Super Juniors Tournament, defeating El Samurai in the final.

1995 – In a Title vs Title Match, Koji Kanemoto defeats Sabu, to win the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship AND retain the UWA Welterweight Championship.

1998 – WCW’s Great American Bash is held in Baltimore, MD in front of 12,810 fans.

– Booker T defeats Chris Benoit, to win the Best-of-Seven series 4-3, to become the #1 contender for the WCW World Television Championship.

– Kanyon defeats Perry Saturn.

– Chris Jericho defeats Dean Malenko via disqualification, to win the vacant WCW Cruiserweight Championship.

– Juventud Guerrera defeats Reese (with Lodi).

– Chavo Guerrero, Jr. defeats Eddie Guerrero.

– Booker T defeats Fit Finlay, to win the WCW Television Championship.

– Goldberg defeats Konnan (with Rick Rude & Curt Hennig), to retain the WCW United States Championship.

– Hollywood Hogan & Bret Hart (with The Disciple) defeat Roddy Piper & Randy Savage.

– Roddy Piper defeats Randy Savage via submission.

– Sting defeats former tag team partner The Giant, to win control of the WCW World Tag Team Championship. Sting chose Kevin Nash to be his new partner.

1999 – In the Monday Night Wars, WWF RAW IS WAR (6.7 TV rating) beats WCW Monday Nitro (3.3 rating). On RAW, Ivory defeats Debra, to win the WWF Women’s Championship.

2001 – On this evening’s SmackDown, Test defeats Rhyno, to win the WWF Hardcore Championship.

2007 – Ashley Massaro decides to take time off from WWE to film CBS’s Survivor: China.

2009 – Go Shiozaki defeats Takeshi Rikio, to win the vacant GHC Heavyweight Championship. The title was vacated earlier in the night by Jun Akiyama, due to injury (herniated discs in his back).

2009 – Koji Kanemoto wins the NJPW Best of the Super Juniors Tournament, defeating Prince Devitt in the final.

2010 – On RAW, general manager Bret Hart fires Nexus leader Wade Barrett, after Barrett and the rest of Nexus had destroyed the ringside area, and attacked WWE personnel, the week before. Barrett and the rest of the Nexus stable would retaliate at the end of this evening’s show, attacking Hart backstage, while the RAW roster stood guard at the top of the entrance ramp during a tag team match (John Cena & Randy Orton vs Edge & Sheamus).

As for in-ring action, The Miz defeats R-Truth, Zack Ryder, and John Morrison, to win the United States Championship (Fatal 4-Way Match). The show’s guest star was Royal Pains star Mark Feuerstein.

2010 – Princesa Sugeith defeats Lady Apache, to win the Pro Wrestling Revolution Women’s Championship.

2011 – WWE releases developmental talent Wes Brisco. While in Florida Championship Wrestling (WWE’s developmental territory), Brisco was a tag team champion with Xavier Woods in 2010.

2014 – In Ohio Valley Wrestling, Adam Revolver defeats Melvin Maximus, to win the OVW Television Championship.

2014 – House of Hardcore VI: West Coast Invasion is held at Harrah’s resort, in Valley Centre, California. There were 750 fans in attendance.

– Joey Ryan defeats Tommaso Ciampa.

– Chris Masters wins three Masterlock Challenges, defeating Bushwhacker Luke, Balls Mahoney, and Ezekiel Jackson. In a fourth Challenge, Masters loses to King Mo.

– X-Pac & Rikishi defeat Gangrel & Matt Striker.

– Bob Holly defeats Adam Pearce.

– Mike Bennett (with Maria Kanellis) defeats Lance Storm.

– Mil Mascaras defeats Aaron Aguilera.

– Matt Hardy defeats Carlito and Tommy Dreamer, in a Three-Way Tables, Ladders, & Chairs Match.

– The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) defeat Bad Influence (Kazarian & Christopher Daniels).

2015 – In a Three-Way Match, the team of Averno, Chessman, & Cibernetico defeat Monster Clown, Psycho Clown, & Murder Clown, and the team of Electroshock, La Parka Negra, & El Hijo de Pirata Morgan, to win the AAA World Trios Championship.

2015 – WWE Money in the Bank is held in Columbus, OH in front of 15,277 fans.

– R-Truth defeats King Barrett (Pre-Show Match).

– Sheamus wins the Money in the Bank Ladder Match, for a World Heavyweight Championship contract.

– Nikki Bella defeats Paige, to retain the Divas Championship.

– Big Show defeats Ryback via disqualification. Ryback retains the Intercontinental Championship.

– In a Champion vs Champion Match, John Cena (United States Champion) defeats Kevin Owens (NXT Champion).

– The Prime Time Players (Titus O’Neil & Darren Young) defeat The New Day (Xavier Woods & Big E), to win the WWE Tag Team Championship.

– In a Ladder Match, Seth Rollins defeats Dean Ambrose, to retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

2016 – The semi-live edition of this evening’s Impact Wrestling is hindered by major technical difficulties. TNA pointed the finger at Pop TV, as viewers had to sit through a loop of the three same commercials for an hour and fifty minutes. The program didn’t begin airing until 10:50pm ET but was aired in its entirety. The episode re-aired the following night was well, also in its entirety.

It was announced during the show that Gail Kim would be the first female inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame, at October’s Bound for Glory pay-per-view.

