SmackDown Viewership Drops for Money in the Bank Go-Home Show

Jun 14, 2017 - by Bill Fenbers

This week’s edition of SmackDown Live from New Orleans, the final episode before Sunday’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view, averaged 2.072 viewers.  This is down from the June 6th episode, which averaged 2.349 million viewers.

While SmackDown did finish #2 in the 18-49 demographic, it finished 17th on the night in average viewership.  All programming that finished ahead of SmackDown came from CNN, FOX News, and MSNBC.

-Your World with Neil Cavuto (4pm, FOX News) 3.363 million
-Coverage of the Sessions Testimony (3pm, FOX News) 3.242 million
-Special Report w/ Bret Maier (5pm, FOX News) 3.129 million
-Hannity (10pm, FOX News) 3.076 million
-Rachel Maddow (9pm, MSNBC) 3.055 million
-Tucker Carlson Tonight (8pm, FOX News) 2.941 million
-Special Report w/ Bret Maier (6pm, FOX News) 2.740 million
-Last World w/ Lawrence O’Donnell (10pm, MSNBC) 2.734 million
-The Five (9pm, FOX News) 2.645 million
-Coverage of the Sessions Testimony (2pm, FOX News) 2.411 million
-The Story (7pm, FOX News) 2.377 million
-The Lead w/ Jake Tapper (4pm, CNN) 2.262 million
-CNN Newsroom (3pm) 2.232 million
-Situation Room 5pm Edition (CNN) 2.141 million
-Coverage of the Sessions Testimony (2pm, MSNBC) 2.108 million
-Tucker Carlson Tonight 11pm Encore (FOX News) 2.083 million

SOURCE: SHOWBUZZ DAILY

