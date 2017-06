Pro Wrestling Sheet has learned it’s only a matter of time before Rusev returns to the ring because he’s officially been cleared by doctors.

Sources tell Them the Bulgarian Brute met with WWE docs yesterday and was given the green light.

Rusev went under the knife back in March to repair his injured shoulder, but it was never quite revealed how the injury occurred or what the exact issue was.





