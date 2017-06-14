First Names Revealed for the Mae Young Classic

First Names Revealed for the Mae Young Classic

According to PWInsider.com, the following names will be appearing in the #WWE Mae Young Classic, taping at Full Sail University on July 13th and 14th:

-Zhao Xia, who has a martial arts background and has competed in martial arts and fitness competitions. Xia is the first Chinese woman to sign a developmental deal with WWE and was brought over as part of a group of Chinese trainees who have been working out in the WWE Performance Center.

-Mary Kate, formerly known as Rosie Lottalove in TNA.

-Bianca Blair, who was signed by WWE back in April 2016.

-Danielle Kamela, who was trained at Rikishi’s school, and is a former dancer for professional sports teams.

-Julia Ho, trained by Brian Kenrick, and is a Canadian model and MMA fighter.

-Kimberly Frankele, aka Kimber Lee and is a former Chikara Champion.

-Lacey Evans, who recently debuted on WWE NXT, and is a former Marine.

-Victoria Gonzales – The daughter of Rudy Boy Gonzales, and was signed to a WWE developmental deal last year.

-Sarah Logan, aka Crazy Mary Dobson and Sarah Bridges in NXT.

-Taynara Melo, a Brazilian black-belt judoka.

More names to be release soon





(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)