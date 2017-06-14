Finn Balor explains where “The Demon” has been

Jun 14, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Balor explains where “The Demon” has been:

“The Demon character is something I draw on occasion. It’s something that requires a lot of focus to tap into and really requires the right situation for me to sort of draw on that darker side of my personality. Since I’ve been back on Raw, the opportunity hasn’t really presented itself to tap into that side and I’ve had such a good time being back I haven’t wanted to change. I quite like walking out in my sweet new Balor club jacket, popping my collar and being Mr. Cool.”

source: news.com/ua

