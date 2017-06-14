Finn Balor comments on a potential Bullet Club Reunion

Jun 14, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

“It’s something that comes up every now and then. Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows & I started the Bullet Club and we have a lot of history together.

AJ Styles is on Smackdown but he’s been associated to the Club as well. We’ve never teamed up together and that could be something special”

“I think we’re stronger individually on our own paths at the moment, but maybe that will change in the near future. We may need get the troops all together and take down a bigger threat one day but for now we’re all doing fine.”


