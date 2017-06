NXT opens with hype for tonight’s Triple Threat Elimination Match between Asuka, Nikki Cross, and Ruby Riot, in which Asuka will put her NXT Women’s Championship on the line. We then see the NXT opening video and then go into the NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida where Tom Phillips, Percy Watson, and Nigel McGuinness welcome us to the show.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)