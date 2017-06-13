WWE UK Superstar Injured, Lana’s Theme Song Released, SmackDown Tapings In September

– As seen below, WWE Music has released Lana’s new “Ravishing” theme song. The SmackDown Superstar will make her in-ring debut at the June 18th Money In the Bank pay-per-view against SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi.

– It appears the September 12th SmackDown episode will not air live as WWE will tape both RAW and SmackDown on Monday, September 11th from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The RAW brand leaves that week for a tour of New Zealand and Australia while SmackDown has a live event in Hawaii on September 13th.

– WWE announced the following:

Mark Andrews suffers neck injury during Download Festival 2017 Mark Andrews suffered a neck injury on Sunday during WWE NXT’s time at Download Festival 2017 in Donington Park in Derby, England. Andrews was quickly evaluated by WWE medical personnel. A statement passed along to WWE.com read, “A CT scan of Andrews came back negative, with just bruising evident. Mark would like to thank all his fans for their concern.” Keep with WWE.com for any developments.

