WWE Superstar Selling His LA Mansion, DDP In Funny Or Die Sketch, Fans on Stip-Based Events

– WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page is featured in this new sketch from Funny or Die. They wrote the following with the video, “Diamond Dallas Page (@RealDDP) has some office stretches to distract you from wasting your life at a desk.”

Diamond Dallas Page (@RealDDP) has some office stretches to distract you from wasting your life at a desk. pic.twitter.com/wuQJtIQKcM — Funny Or Die (@funnyordie) June 8, 2017

– WWE has a new poll asking fans their favorite stipulation-based pay-per-view event – Extreme Rules, Money in the Bank, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, King of the Ring, Hell in a Cell, TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs or Elimination Chamber. As of this writing, 40% voted for the Rumble while 17% went with MITB, 11% for Elimination Chamber, 8% for HIAC, 8% for TLC, 6% for Survivor Series, 5% for KOTR and 5% for Extreme Rules.

– Forbes reports that WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz is selling his Los Angeles home for $3.65 million. The Hollywood Hills West property includes a Mediterranean-style home with 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms. The home has more than 4,500 square feet of space with a swimming pool, a spa and a basketball court.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)