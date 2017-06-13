WWE Changes PPV Logo Again, Hall of Famer Filmed for Special, Surprising WWE Moments

– WWE posted this video with Corey Graves looking at 6 moments we never saw coming – Sting’s WWE debut, Shane McMahon’s return, WCW taking over RAW, The Ultimate Warrior’s return, Shawn Michaels returning from his first retirement and retiring 8 years later and ECW Champion Taz facing WWE Champion Triple H.

– As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze (Madusa) was recently working as a guest trainer at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. PWInsider notes that cameras were filming Blayze for a WWE Network documentary special to be released later this year.

– WWE recently changed the logo for their July 9th Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view after the most recent logo was the butt of many online jokes as it was compared to male private parts. You can see the various logos used for the pay-per-view below. The current logo is featured on the graphic for Samoa Joe vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

BREAKING: @WWE to return to Dallas (July 9th) at the @AACenter for a new themed PPV titled, WWE – Great Balls Of Fire #WWEdallas pic.twitter.com/zUvikokEN7 — WWE Dallas (@WWE_Dallas) April 28, 2017

Primer match confirmado para Great Balls of Fire: "The Beast" Brock Lesnar, defenderá su Universal title, ante Samoa Joe. #WWEGBOF pic.twitter.com/h3EJz4FEaO — WWE en Español (@FansWWE_es) June 5, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)