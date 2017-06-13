WWE 2K18 Announcement This Week?, WWE Congratulates Superstar Parents, John Cena In HBO Trailer

– Below is the first trailer for HBO’s “Tour de Pharmacy” mockumentary, which features John Cena. The show premieres at 10pm EST on Saturday, July 8th. Cena can be seen several times in the trailer.

– It looks like the first details on the WWE 2K18 video game may be announced this week at the E3 (Electronic Entertainment Expo) in Los Angeles. There is a WWE event scheduled for the last day of the expo, Thursday, June 15th at 2:30pm local time. The event is scheduled to last for 1 hour.

– WWE congratulated Matt Hardy on the birth of his second son with this post on their website this past week:

Matt Hardy welcomes second child The Hardy Boyz might have lost the Raw Tag Team Titles at WWE Extreme Rules last Sunday night, but the brothers nevertheless have much reason to celebrate today, as Matt and his wife Reby welcome their second child into the world. “Wolfie” Wolfgang Xander Hardy was born last night at 11:37 p.m., and his proud dad was quick to announce the news on Twitter. "Wolfie" Wolfgang X Hardy debuted/was born on June 8th at 11:37pm.. King Maxel was excited to meet his healthy younger brother. Thanks all! — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 9, 2017 Join WWE in congratulating The Hardys on the new addition to their family!

WWE also congratulated WWE 205 Live star Mustafa Ali as he and his wife Uzma welcomed their second son into the world last week. WWE wrote the following:

Mustafa Ali welcomes second child Cruiserweight Mustafa Ali and his wife Uzma welcomed their second child, Rayaan, into the world last night. Ali posted a photo of his newborn baby boy on Twitter this morning. Yo world. This is Rayaan. Say hi. pic.twitter.com/myaRxpUuk5 — Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAliWWE) June 9, 2017 Join WWE in congratulating Mustafa and his wife on the new addition to their family!

