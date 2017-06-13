Triple H Sends Title to Stanley Cup Winners, What Airs After WWE MITB, WWE Fury

– Below is the latest WWE Fury video with 15 big boots that will scramble your face:

– Renee Young will be hosting a special edition of Talking Smack after Sunday’s WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view goes off the air on the WWE Network.

– As seen below, Triple H is sending a custom WWE Title belt to the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins for their Stanley Cup win this weekend:

Back-to-back @NHL Champions

…gonna need a bigger trophy case in Pittsburgh. Congratulations to the @penguins! pic.twitter.com/zImlFdiKuF — Triple H (@TripleH) June 12, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)