Triple H Sends Title to Stanley Cup Winners, What Airs After WWE MITB, WWE Fury

Jun 13, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is the latest WWE Fury video with 15 big boots that will scramble your face:

– Renee Young will be hosting a special edition of Talking Smack after Sunday’s WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view goes off the air on the WWE Network.

– As seen below, Triple H is sending a custom WWE Title belt to the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins for their Stanley Cup win this weekend:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

More from my site

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad