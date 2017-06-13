This Day In Wrestling History – June 13th

1960 – Tony Borne defeats Bull Curry to win the vacant (NWA) Texas Brass Knuckles Championship.

1972 – Alfonso Dantes defeats Rey Mendoza, to win the NWA World Light Heavyweight Championship.

1978 – Jack & Jerry Brisco defeat Mr. Saito & Mr. Sato, to win the NWA Florida Tag Team Championship.

1982 – ‘High Chief’ Peter Maivia passes away at the age of 47, after battling cancer. Maivia is probably best known to modern audiences, as being the grandfather of The Rock. However he was a talented and decorated wrestler in his own right. Across various NWA territories, Maivia accumulated eight Heavyweight Title reigns, one United States Title and five Tag Team Titles. He was most active in the Mid-Pacific territory, but won titles as far afield as Australia and New Zealand. Some may not know that he also appeared in the James Bond film You Only Live Twice, and also served as the uncredited stunt coordinator for the film. Peter Maivia was posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008, along with son-in-law Rocky Johnson. Both were inducted by The Rock.

1983 – Tiger Mask defeats Fishman, to win the WWF Junior Heavyweight Championship.

1986 – Lex Luger defeats Ron Bass to win the NWA Bahamas Heavyweight Championship.

1990 – NWA Clash of the Champions XI: Coastal Crush held at the McAllister Field House, on the campus of The Citadel, in Charleston, SC. There were 4,100 fans in attendance. The event drew a 4.1 TV rating on TBS.

– The Southern Boys (Steve Armstrong & Tracy Smothers) defeat The Fabulous Freebirds (Michael Hayes & Jimmy Garvin).

– Tommy Rich defeats Bam Bam Bigelow (with Oliver Humperdink), via disqualification.

– Tom Zenk & Mike Rotunda defeat Fatu & The Samoan Savage.

– “Mean” Mark Callous defeats Brian Pillman.

– The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson) defeat The Midnight Express (Bobby Eaton & Stan Lane) via disqualification. The Midnight Express retain the NWA United States Tag Team Championship.

– Barry Windham defeats Doug Furnas.

– Lex Luger defeats Sid Vicious.

– Doom (Ron Simmons & Butch Reed) defeat The Steiner Brothers (Rick & Scott), to retain the NWA World Tag Team Championship.

– Paul Orndorff defeats NWA World Television Champion Arn Anderson, in a non title match.

– The Junkyard Dog defeats Ric Flair via disqualification. Flair retains the NWA World Heavyweight Championship.

1993 – WWF’s first King of the Ring pay-per-view is held at the Nutter Center, at Wright State University in Dayton, OH. There were 6,500 fans in attendance. This was actually the seventh King of the Ring Tournament, but the first to air on pay-per-view. This was also the final WWF pay-per-view appearance of Hulk Hogan, until 2002.

Dark Match:

– Papa Shango defeats Owen Hart, to retain the USWA Unified World Heavyweight Championship.

PPV:

– Bret Hart defeats Razor Ramon, in a King of the Ring Quarterfinal Match.

– Mr. Perfect defeats Mr. Hughes (with Harvey Wippleman), via disqualification, in a King of the Ring Quarterfinal Match.

– Bam Bam Bigelow defeats Jim Duggan, in a King of the Ring Quarterfinal Match.

– Tatanka fought Lex Luger to a time-limit draw, in a King of the Ring Quarterfinal Match. As a result, Bam Bam Bigelow receives a bye into the semi-finals.

– Bret Hart defeats Mr. Perfect, in a King of the Ring Semifinal Match.

– Yokozuna (with Mr. Fuji) defeats Hulk Hogan (with Jimmy Hart), to win the WWF World Heavyweight Championship.

– In an Eight Man Tag Team Match, The Smoking Gunns (Billy & Bart) and The Steiner Brothers (Rick & Scott) defeat The Headshrinkers (Samu & Fatu) and Money Inc. (Ted DiBiase & Irwin R Schyster).

– Shawn Michaels (with Diesel) defeats Crush, to retain the WWF Intercontinental Championship.

– Bret Hart wins the King of the Ring Tournament, defeating Bam Bam Bigelow in the tournament final.

1994 – Jushin Thunder Liger wins the renamed NJPW Best of the Super Juniors (formerly Top of the Super Juniors) Tournament. Liger defeats Super Delfin in the tournament final.

1994 – PG-13 (J.C. Ice & Wolfie D.) defeat The Eliminators (Saturn & Kronus) to win the USWA World Tag Team Championship.

1999 – WCW’s Great American Bash is held in Baltimore, MD in front of 11,672 fans.

– Hak (with Chastity) defeats Brian Knobbs (with Jimmy Hart), in a Hardcore Match.

– Van Hammer defeats Mikey Whipwreck.

– Buff Bagwell defeats Disco Inferno.

– The No Limit Soldiers (Rey Misterio, Jr. & Konnan) defeat The West Texas Rednecks (Bobby Duncum, Jr. & Curt Hennig).

– Ernest Miller (with Sonny Onoo) defeats Horace Hogan.

– Ric Flair (with Asaya & Arn Anderson) defeats Roddy Piper via disqualification. Per match stipulation, Flair wins control of World Championship Wrestling.

– In a Falls Count Anywhere Match, Rick Steiner defeats Sting, to retain the WCW World Television Championship.

– The Jersey Triad (Chris Kanyon & Diamond Dallas Page) defeat Chris Benoit & Perry Saturn, to win the WCW World Tag Team Championship.

– Kevin Nash defeats Randy Savage (with Gorgeous George, Madusa, & Miss Madness), via disqualification, to retain the WCW World Heavyweight Championship.

2002 – NWA-TNA announces plans to debut the X Division Championship.

2003 – Hiroshi Tanahashi & Yutaka Yoshie defeat Cho-Ten (Masahiro Chono & Hiroyoshi Tenzan), to win the IWGP Tag Team Championship.

2004 – Tiger Mask IV wins the NJPW Best of the Super Juniors Tournament, defeating Koji Kanemoto in the final.

2004 – WWE Bad Blood, a RAW-exclusive pay-per-view, is held in Columbus, OH in front of 9,000 fans. It was the third and final Bad Blood event.

Match airing on Sunday Night Heat:

– Batista defeats Maven.

PPV:

– Chris Benoit & Edge defeat La Resistance (Sylvain Grenier & Robert Conway) via disqualification. La Resistance retain the World Tag Team Championship.

– Chris Jericho defeats Tyson Tomko (with Trish Stratus).

– Randy Orton defeats Shelton Benjamin, to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

– In a Fatal 4-Way Match, Trish Stratus (with Tyson Tomko) defeats Victoria, Lita, and Gail Kim, to win the WWE Women’s Championship.

– Eugene defeats Jonathan Coachman.

– In his second match of the night, Chris Benoit defeats Kane, to retain the World Heavyweight Championship.

– Triple H defeats Shawn Michaels, in a Hell In A Cell Match.

2006 – The revived ECW brand airs for the first time on the Sci-Fi Channel. Paul Heyman revives the ECW World Championship and awards it to Rob Van Dam, as an award for winning the WWE Championship two nights earlier. The night featured the debut Kelly Kelly in her segment called “Kelly’s Expose.”

2008 – WWE releases developmental talent and former Spirit Squad member Mike Mondo.

2009 – In a Three-Way Elimination Match, Austin Aries defeats Jerry Lynn and Tyler Black, to win the ROH World Championship.

2009 – At AAA’s TripleMania XVII, Extreme Tiger defeats Alan Stone, Alex Koslov, and Crazy Boy, to win the AAA Cruiserweight Championship (Four-Way Extreme Rules Elimination Match). Also, Dr. Wagner, Jr. defeats El Mesias, to win the AAA World Heavyweight Championship.

2009 – Pro Wrestling NOAH performer Mitsuharu Misawa dies at the age of 46, after a fatal in-ring injury. Misawa was in a tag team match with partner Go Shiozaki, against GHC Tag Team Champions Akitoshi Saito and Bison Smith. After taking a belly-to-back suplex from Saito, Misawa lost consciousness and was rushed to the hospital. The cause of death is speculated as a spinal cord injury causing cardiac arrest. However, in accordance to Japanese law, Misawa’s cause of death has never been made public.

2010 – Prince Devitt wins the NJPW Best of the Super Juniors Tournament, defeating Kota Ibushi in the final.

2010 – TNA Slammiversary VIII is held at the Impact Zone in Orlando, in front of 1,100 fans. This was the first time since 2006 that Slammiversary was held at the Impact Zone, and the first time that a King of the Mountain Match didn’t take occur during the event.

– Kurt Angle defeats Kazarian.

– Douglas Williams defeats Brian Kendrick, to retain the TNA X Division Championship.

– In a Title vs Career Match, Madison Rayne defeats Roxxi, to retain the Women’s Knockout Championship. The loss ends Roxxi’s TNA career.

– Jesse Neal defeats Brother Ray.

– Matt Morgan defeats Hernandez via disqualification.

– Abyss defeats Desmond Wolfe (with Chelsea), in a Monster’s Ball Match.

– Jay Lethal defeats AJ Styles (with Ric Flair).

– Mr. Anderson & Jeff Hardy defeat Beer Money, Inc. (James Storm & Robert Roode).

– Rob Van Dam defeats Sting, to retain the TNA World Heavyweight Championship.

2014 – Negro Casas & Shocker defeat La Mascara & Rush, to win the CMLL World Tag Team Championship. Casas and Shocker have not lost the titles since, a title reign of 1,094 days and counting.

2015 – Matt Tremont defeats Conor Claxton, to win the annual CZW Tournament of Death. This was a No Ropes Barbed Wire-Death Webs-Panes-of-Glass Match.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Current Zero1 Mexico International Heavyweight Champion Sicodelico Jr. (41 years old); 2-time NWA Wildside Heavyweight Champion Jason Cross (38 years old); former WWF Million Dollar Champion Virgil (55 years old); former AWA World Heavyweight Champion Otto Wanz (74 years old); former WWF Tag Team & Hardcore Champion Headbanger ‘Thrasher’ (48 years old); 3-time WWF Tag Team Champion ‘Quebecer’ Jacques Rougeau (57 years old).

Today would’ve been the 58th birthday for 2-time Southwest Championship Wrestling (SCW) Tag Team Champion Danny Fargo. Today would’ve been the 66th birthday for AAA founder Antonio Pena.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)