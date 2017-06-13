Roman Reigns Wrestles After RAW, New Feud for Neville Revealed?, Finn Balor Video

– Below is the Finn Balor video package that aired on this week’s WWE RAW. This was the second week in a row that Balor did not wrestle on RAW. Balor just wrapped a quick WWE promotional tour of Japan and Singapore.

– Roman Reigns is another top Superstar who did not appear on this week’s RAW from The Cajundome in Lafayette, LA but he did appear after the show for the dark main event. That match saw Reigns defeat Bray Wyatt.

– No matches have been announced for this week’s WWE 205 Live but it appears WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville will feud with Akira Tozawa next. Titus O’Neil, who is trying to recruit Tozawa to The Titus Brand, tweeted about Tozawa becoming the next WWE Cruiserweight Champion before RAW. That led to Neville warning Tozawa to tread lightly on RAW right after he destroyed Rich Swann before their match could begin. Below is video from that segment:

.@TozawaAkira should "tread carefully" if he plans on stepping up to the KING of the Cruiserweights @WWENeville… #RAW pic.twitter.com/CvnWy39j2W — WWE (@WWE) June 13, 2017

