Roman Reigns Segment on Next Week’s RAW, WWE Superstars at SO Summer Games, More

Jun 13, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– WWE has announced that Roman Reigns will be on next week’s RAW to announce his plans for the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view in August from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

– WWE taped the following matches on Monday in Lafayette, LA for this week’s Main Event episode:

* Curtis Axel vs. Curt Hawkins
* Ariya Daivari vs. Gran Metalik

– As seen below, Big Show, Bayley and Summer Rae were representing WWE for the opening of the Special Olympics of Connecticut Summer Games this past weekend:

