Promo for John Cena’s WWE TV Return, Paul Heyman on the Big RAW Brawl, Dash Wilder
– Below is a new promo for John Cena’s return to WWE TV on the July 4th SmackDown episode from Phoenix, Arizona:
The one and only @JohnCena RETURNS to #SDLive on the #4thOfJuly at 8/7c on @USA_Network! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Qxz7TAmmZH
— WWE (@WWE) June 13, 2017
– Dash Wilder of The Revival was backstage at a recent RAW event but it appears he’s back on the road full-time as he appeared in the ring during the pull-apart brawl between Samoa Joe and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar on last night’s RAW. Dash has been out of action since mid-April with a broken jaw. It was believed that Dash would be out of action for up to 8 weeks.
– Speaking of the big brawl between Joe and Lesnar, Paul Heyman tweeted the following:
It was @SamoaJoe's Day of Reckoning, administered at @WWE #RAW by @BrockLesnar … and it was one helluva fight! https://t.co/zKFLV1JPTe
— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) June 13, 2017
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More