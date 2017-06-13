Promo for John Cena’s WWE TV Return, Paul Heyman on the Big RAW Brawl, Dash Wilder

Jun 13, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is a new promo for John Cena’s return to WWE TV on the July 4th SmackDown episode from Phoenix, Arizona:

– Dash Wilder of The Revival was backstage at a recent RAW event but it appears he’s back on the road full-time as he appeared in the ring during the pull-apart brawl between Samoa Joe and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar on last night’s RAW. Dash has been out of action since mid-April with a broken jaw. It was believed that Dash would be out of action for up to 8 weeks.

– Speaking of the big brawl between Joe and Lesnar, Paul Heyman tweeted the following:

