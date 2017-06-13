More on Tonight’s WWE 205 Live, Paige Training for Ring Return (Photos), Cesaro

– Cesaro’s Clash Royale gameplay continues in this new video from Xavier Woods’ “UpUpDownDown” channel. The RAW Tag Team Champion plays with fan-created decks for game.

– It looks like The Titus Brand is coming to WWE 205 Live tonight as Titus O’Neil continues to try and recruit Akira Tozawa. WWE posted the following teaser for tonight’s show. They’re also teasing that a new challenger for WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville will emerge tonight. As noted, Neville warned Tozawa to tread lightly on Monday’s RAW after Titus tweeted about Tozawa becoming the next champion.

Does Akira Tozawa need or want The Titus Brand’s help? Titus O’Neil wants to take The Titus Brand international. As a result, he has started to focus his attention and recruitment efforts on Japanese Cruiserweight Akira Tozawa. However, The Stamina Monster seems anything but enthusiastic to join Apollo Crews under The Titus Brand banner. In fact, Tozawa seems more confused as to why O’Neil is courting him, and appears to simply be humoring the former WWE Tag Team Champion. This was evident on Raw when O’Neil invited Tozawa to sit ringside during Crews’ match with Kalisto. Following Crews’ victory, Titus brought a bemused Tozawa into the ring for a selfie. The last person to attempt to mentor Tozawa was The Brian Kendrick, and that misguided effort led to a bitter rivalry between the two, with the Japanese Superstar ultimately getting the last word in a Street Fight. This begs the question: Would Tozawa really benefit from being part of The Titus Brand, or is the overture just a self-serving endeavor by Titus O’Neil?

– Paige is back in the gym working out, as seen in the photos below. Paige has been out of action since the summer of 2016 after having neck surgery but it was reported in early April that they were looking at a summer 2017 return for the former champion. She also noted in early April that she was visiting her doctors for check-ups, using the “#RoadBackToTheRing” hashtag. She wrote the following today:

Just getting alberto to take pics in the gym. Pretending to work out… Jkkkk. Boxing gym later. Time to start kicking ass again!

