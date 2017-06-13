Impact Wrestling Viewership for the First Episode from India

Thursday’s Impact Wrestling episode, the first episode from India with GFW Global Champion Alberto El Patron retaining over Chris Adonis (Chris Masters) main event, drew 318,000 viewers. This is up from last week’s 287,000 viewers.

Impact ranked #132 on the Cable Top 150, down from last week’s #124 spot.

Below is our 2017 Impact Viewership Tracker:

January 5th Episode: 290,000 viewers

January 12th Episode: 277,000 viewers

January 19th Episode: 310,000 viewers

January 26th Episode: 307,000 viewers

February 2nd Episode: 299,000 viewers

February 9th Episode: 252,000 viewers

February 16th Episode: 325,000 viewers

February 23rd Episode: 275,000 viewers

March 2nd Episode: 293,000 viewers

March 9th Episode: 292,000 viewers

March 16th Episode: 344,000 viewers

March 23rd Episode: 305,000 viewers

March 30th Episode: 297,000 viewers

April 6th Episode: 309,000 viewers

April 13th Episode: 302,000 viewers

April 20th Episode: 320,000 viewers

April 27th Episode: 255,000 viewers

May 4th Episode: 260,000 viewers

May 11th Episode: 309,000 viewers

May 18th Episode: 272,000 viewers

May 25th Episode: 305,000 viewers

June 1st Episode: 287,000 viewers

June 8th Episode: 318,000 viewers

June 15th Episode:

