Dusty Rhodes Tribute on WWE Series Return (Video), Latest WWE Playlist, Fans on MITB

Jun 13, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is the latest episode of “WWE Playlist” with a look at how Vince McMahon and others have beat the Steve Austin-patented “What!?” chants:

– WWE has a new poll asking fans which Money In the Bank competitor poses the biggest threat to WWE Champion Jinder Mahal – Sami Zayn, Baron Corbin, AJ Styles, Dolph Ziggler, Shinsuke Nakamura or WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens. As of this writing, 38% went with Nakamura while 33% voted for Styles, 14% for Corbin, 6% for Owens, 5% for Sami and 4% for Ziggler.

– Superstar Ink with host Corey Graves will return to the WWE website this Thursday. The episode will feature Goldust and a tribute to his father, WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes. Below is a preview:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

More from my site

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad