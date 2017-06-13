Buff Bagwell kicking off the Bye, Bye Buff Daddy tour

Steve Stasiak posted…

Buff Bagwell retirement tour is now under way!

Approaching his 28th year in the world of professional wrestling and sports entertainment, Buff Bagwell has made a definitive decision that as of May 2018 he will lace up his boots for the last time.

When asking Buff about the retirement decision he simply said:

“When going with the Buff Daddy character I knew it was going to be a blessing and a curse. The blessing was, it was always an over exaggerated part of me so it was easy and a lot of fun to do, but when you call yourself BUFF!! You better damn sure live it and be in that gym 4-5 times per week. Going into my 28th year in ring performing and with injuries and a few major surgeries over these last few years I really wanted to end my in-ring career still looking and performing like Buff Bagwell.”

We have multiple booking options for the Buff Bagwell farewell tour and a special limited edition 8×10 that will include your company’s promotion logo and date of Buffs appearance for your promotion.

If this is your first time booking Buff, or you have booked him over the years, don’t miss this LAST CHANCE to have one of wrestling most recognizable stars perform for your promotion.

Buff will be doing every major podcast and wrestling news sites over this next year promoting his BYE, BYE BUFF DADDY tour. Get your date booked now to be included on this retirement tour and mass media exposure.

Limited dates are available and will be on a first come first serve basis, from this press release date through May 2018. Contact me today for rates and availability.

