Bellator MMA signs veteran commentators Mauro Ranallo and Mike Goldberg

June 13, 2017

LOS ANGELES — Bellator has signed longstanding MMA

commentators Mike Goldberg and Mauro Ranallo to multi-event

broadcast agreements beginning with Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs.

Silva and Bellator 180: Davis vs. Bader on Saturday, June

24. The move sees Goldberg return to SPIKE for the first

time since 2011, while Ranallo reunites with Bellator

President Scott Coker, having worked together through 2013.

The pair will join a broadcast team that currently includes

Jimmy Smith, Jenn Brown and Chael Sonnen.

“Mike Goldberg and Mauro Ranallo are two of the best in our

business and I couldn’t be happier about them joining the

Bellator family,” said Scott Coker. “In addition to June 24,

we look forward to working together to make future Spike

broadcasts even more exciting for our fans as we add further

depth to an already-exceptional broadcast team.”

“The addition of highly-regarded announcers Mauro and Mike

to our fantastic lineup of broadcasters, and our first-rate

production led by Scott Fishman, further demonstrates our

commitment MMA fans and expanding the global Bellator

brand,” added Spike SVP, Sports and Specials Jon Slusser.

Mike Goldberg is best known for his 20 plus years of play-

by-play work in professional MMA and trademark calls that

made him popular with fans around the globe. In addition to

his two decades in mixed martial arts, he has broadcast

every major sport at the network level, most notably his 900

games in the NHL, both nationally and with the Minnesota

Wild, Vancouver Canucks and Detroit Red Wings. He has also

hosted entertainment shows, including Shaq Vs. A graduate of

Miami (Ohio) University, Goldberg now resides in Phoenix,

Ariz.

Mauro Ranallo gained notoriety with MMA fans during his

tenure with PRIDE, and later STRIKEFORCE, where his voice

became synonymous with the now-legendary events. Throughout

his career, Ranallo has spent time working with various

sports outside of MMA, including boxing, professional

wrestling, kickboxing and ice hockey, and will continue his

work with Showtime Boxing. Ranallo, a native of British

Columbia, Canada, now resides in Los Angeles, Calif.

Please visit Bellator.com and BellatorNYC.com for upcoming

event information.

About Bellator:

Bellator is a leading mixed martial arts and kickboxing

organization featuring many of the best fighters in the

world. Under the direction of veteran fight promoter Scott

Coker, Bellator is available to nearly 500 million homes

worldwide in over 140 countries. In the United States,

Bellator can be seen on SPIKE, the combat sports television

leader. Bellator is comprised of an executive team that

includes top industry professionals in television

production, live event orchestration, fighter

development/relations, venue procurement, sponsorship

creation/development, international licensing, marketing,

advertising, publicity and commission relations. Bellator is

based in Hollywood, Calif. and owned by entertainment giant

Viacom, home to the world’s premier entertainment brands

that connect with audiences through compelling content

across television, motion picture, online and mobile

platforms.

About Spike:

Spike is available in 98.7 million homes and is a division

of Viacom Media Networks. A unit of Viacom (NASDAQ: VIA,

VIAB), Viacom Media Networks is one of the world’s leading

creators of programming and content across all media

platforms. Spike’s Internet address is www.spike.com and

for up-to-the-minute and archival press information and

photographs, visit Spike’s press site at

http://www.spike.com/press. Follow us on Twitter @spiketvpr

for the latest in breaking news updates, behind-the-scenes

information and photos.

