Bellator MMA signs veteran commentators Mauro Ranallo and Mike Goldberg
BELLATOR SIGNS VETERAN COMMENTATORS MIKE GOLDBERG AND MAURO RANALLO
June 13, 2017
LOS ANGELES — Bellator has signed longstanding MMA
commentators Mike Goldberg and Mauro Ranallo to multi-event
broadcast agreements beginning with Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs.
Silva and Bellator 180: Davis vs. Bader on Saturday, June
24. The move sees Goldberg return to SPIKE for the first
time since 2011, while Ranallo reunites with Bellator
President Scott Coker, having worked together through 2013.
The pair will join a broadcast team that currently includes
Jimmy Smith, Jenn Brown and Chael Sonnen.
“Mike Goldberg and Mauro Ranallo are two of the best in our
business and I couldn’t be happier about them joining the
Bellator family,” said Scott Coker. “In addition to June 24,
we look forward to working together to make future Spike
broadcasts even more exciting for our fans as we add further
depth to an already-exceptional broadcast team.”
“The addition of highly-regarded announcers Mauro and Mike
to our fantastic lineup of broadcasters, and our first-rate
production led by Scott Fishman, further demonstrates our
commitment MMA fans and expanding the global Bellator
brand,” added Spike SVP, Sports and Specials Jon Slusser.
Mike Goldberg is best known for his 20 plus years of play-
by-play work in professional MMA and trademark calls that
made him popular with fans around the globe. In addition to
his two decades in mixed martial arts, he has broadcast
every major sport at the network level, most notably his 900
games in the NHL, both nationally and with the Minnesota
Wild, Vancouver Canucks and Detroit Red Wings. He has also
hosted entertainment shows, including Shaq Vs. A graduate of
Miami (Ohio) University, Goldberg now resides in Phoenix,
Ariz.
Mauro Ranallo gained notoriety with MMA fans during his
tenure with PRIDE, and later STRIKEFORCE, where his voice
became synonymous with the now-legendary events. Throughout
his career, Ranallo has spent time working with various
sports outside of MMA, including boxing, professional
wrestling, kickboxing and ice hockey, and will continue his
work with Showtime Boxing. Ranallo, a native of British
Columbia, Canada, now resides in Los Angeles, Calif.
Please visit Bellator.com and BellatorNYC.com for upcoming
event information.
About Bellator:
Bellator is a leading mixed martial arts and kickboxing
organization featuring many of the best fighters in the
world. Under the direction of veteran fight promoter Scott
Coker, Bellator is available to nearly 500 million homes
worldwide in over 140 countries. In the United States,
Bellator can be seen on SPIKE, the combat sports television
leader. Bellator is comprised of an executive team that
includes top industry professionals in television
production, live event orchestration, fighter
development/relations, venue procurement, sponsorship
creation/development, international licensing, marketing,
advertising, publicity and commission relations. Bellator is
based in Hollywood, Calif. and owned by entertainment giant
Viacom, home to the world’s premier entertainment brands
that connect with audiences through compelling content
across television, motion picture, online and mobile
platforms.
About Spike:
Spike is available in 98.7 million homes and is a division
of Viacom Media Networks. A unit of Viacom (NASDAQ: VIA,
VIAB), Viacom Media Networks is one of the world’s leading
creators of programming and content across all media
platforms. Spike’s Internet address is www.spike.com and
for up-to-the-minute and archival press information and
photographs, visit Spike’s press site at
http://www.spike.com/press. Follow us on Twitter @spiketvpr
for the latest in breaking news updates, behind-the-scenes
information and photos.