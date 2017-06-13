6/12/17 The Weekly Quiz

Welcome to The Armpit wrestling quiz for the week of June 12, 2017.

This past weekend was the highly anticipated rematch between Kenny Omega

and Kazuchika Okada. Since some of you haven’t seen it yet, I’ll avoid

being the spoiler and give it another week before discussing it.

Until then, the theme of this week’s quiz is “Famous Rematches.”

Congratulations to last week’s winner: Nick Elzer

Last week’s answers:

1) Samoa Joe and John Cena both got their start in UPW.

2) The current WWE cruiserweight who finally beat Samoa Joe for the ROH

title in 2004 was Austin Aries. Good to see it only took WWE a dozen

years to wise up to the talent and potential so many of these indie guys

had. That’s Vince for ya.

3) In 2005, Samoa Joe had a 5-star classic with Kenta Kobashi in the

United States.

4) Another 5-star match took place in 2005, this time at TNA Unbreakable

involving Samoa Joe, Christopher Daniels, and AJ Styles. Yes, AJ Styles

was having great matches over a decade ago. I know, I know, WWE only

realized this very recently.

5) Kurt Angle is the man who ended Samoa Joe’s undefeated streak in TNA.

6) Of the names listed, only Christian was not in the Main Event Mafia

with Samoa Joe in TNA.

7) Samoa Joe beat Finn Balor for the NXT title.

8) Unfortunately Seth Rollins was injured by Samoa Joe earlier this year

when Joe grabbed a chokehold on him, re-injuring his knee in the process.

This week’s questions:

1. WrestleMania III was not the first meeting of Hulk Hogan and Andre

the Giant, however it was their most famous. As historic as it was, the

rematch was seen by tens of millions of people on network television.

Upon defeating Hogan for the title that night at NBC Main Event in

February of 1988, whom did Andre immediately give the championship belt to?

a) Virgil, the bodyguard for Ted DiBiase

b) He gave it back to Hogan as a sign of disrespect

c) Ted DiBiase, who paid off the evil twin referee

d) He kept it for himself

2. Later that year, Ric Flair and Lex Luger had a disappointing main

event at Great American Bash, marred by a bad finish stopped for blood

(Luger was barely bleeding). The house show business was good after

that match, so you can argue the finish was successful. Flair and Luger

would have a rematch at which major show?

a) Starrcade ‘88

b) Bunkhouse Stampede ‘88

c) At a Clash of the Champions special in 1988

d) none of the above

3. Ric Flair’s big program to begin 1989 was with his legendary rival,

Rick Steamboat. They faced off at Chi-Town Rumble ’89, in which

Steamboat won in a 5-star match. What was notable about their

2-out-of-3-falls rematch just weeks later at Clash of the Champions VI?

a) Flair won in quick fashion, much like Goldberg’s recent matches in WWE

b) They teased a 60-minute draw, before Steamboat won after 50+ minutes

of action

c) Flair re-gained the title, but cheated in doing so

d) The match ended in a DQ

4. The rematch of the rematch, at WrestleWar ’89, was perhaps their

best match of all. For many years I considered it the greatest match I

had ever seen, as Ric Flair and Rick Steamboat put on another classic in

Nashville. After Flair regained the title, Terry Funk attacked him in a

legendary angle. What was Funk’s original role in that match?

a) Guest referee

b) Guest timekeeper

c) Ric Flair’s manager

d) Guest judge

5. Terry Funk was rewarded for his attack with a main event at Great

American Bash ’89, capping off one of the all-time great PPV shows. The

rematch was even better, at Clash of the Champions IX. What kind of

match was it?

a) Steel cage

b) Falls count anywhere

c) Iron Man

d) I quit

6. The two biggest icons of the 80s, Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan, never

had a PPV match in the WWF. They did have several, however, in WCW.

Bash at the Beach in 1994 was promoted well and did good business, with

the rematch happening at Halloween Havoc ’94. What was special about

the rematch?

a) Jimmy Hart, who managed Hogan, was hoisted above the ring in a cage

b) Sherri Martel, who managed Flair, was banned from ringside

c) If Flair lost, he had to retire

d) The loser had to shave his head bald

7. Shawn Michaels revolutionized the business with his 1990s

performances, inspiring a generation of wrestlers trying to emulate

him. His masterpiece was the ladder match with Razor Ramon, which of

course resulted in a rematch. At which two PPVs did those matches take

place?

a) WrestleMania X and WrestleMania XI

b) WrestleMania X and SummerSlam ‘95

c) SummerSlam ’94 and WrestleMania XI

d) WrestleMania X and Survivor Series ‘94

8. WrestleMania has always been the place where matches, and rematches,

became historic. The famous matches below all took place at a

WrestleMania, as did their rematches. Except one. Which one did NOT

have the rematch take place at a WrestleMania?

a) Undertaker vs HHH

b) Undertaker vs Shawn Michaels

c) Rock vs John Cena

d) Undertaker vs Brock Lesnar

