WWE invests in the Drone Racing League

WWE has invested money in the Drone Racing League after the New York startup announced today the close of a Series B investment round of more than $20 million, a sum raised by UK’s Sky, Liberty Media, Lux Capital, Allianz, WWE, and others. The report, issued by Variety, does not specify how much money WWE dropped on the league. It’s not the first time that WWE has invested money in other projects not related to their business. The 2017 Drone Racing League season starts this month and it will air in 75 different countries on popular channels such as ESPN, Sky Sports, OSN, and ProSiebenSat.1.

