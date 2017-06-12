WWE confirmed Andrews received treatment

Via their website WWE confirmed Andrews received treatment and offered this report:

“A CT scan of Andrews came back negative, with just bruising evident. Mark would like to thank all his fans for their concern.”

Everything's okay guys, thanks for all your concern and messages!

Huge thanks to the workers at Queens Medical Centre who treated me quickly — Mark Andrews (@MandrewsJunior) June 11, 2017

Click here to see the incident from the NXT Downlolad event.

