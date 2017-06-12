WWE confirmed Andrews received treatment

Jun 12, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Via their website WWE confirmed Andrews received treatment and offered this report:

“A CT scan of Andrews came back negative, with just bruising evident. Mark would like to thank all his fans for their concern.”

Click here to see the incident from the NXT Downlolad event.

