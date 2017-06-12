The Hurricane On What Vince McMahon Told Him When He Won The Cruiserweight Title

During his run as Gregory Helms, the former Cruiserweight Champion won the title at the 2006 WWE Royal Rumble, and he noted that he received a big compliment from Vince McMahon after he became champion.

“I remember when I got that Cruiserweight title as Gregory Helms and I was talking to Vince about it, and Vince goes, ‘to be honest with you, that belt ain’t meant shit since the last time you held it.’ And that’s an unsolicited compliment from Vince, which you know, they’re few and far between sometimes so that’s one I’ll always remember.”

Source: THE SpoTLight

