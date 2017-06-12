Stipulation Added to Match Announced for Tonight’s WWE RAW

As noted, tonight’s WWE RAW from the Cajundome in Lafayette, LA will feature Cesaro and Sheamus defending the RAW Tag Team Titles against The Hardy Boys. WWE has announced that the match will now have a 2 of 3 Falls stipulation.

In the video above, Mike Rome talks to Jeff Hardy Matt Hardy backstage at the Cajundome. Jeff says he loves the stipulation because they get to beat Sheamus and Cesaro twice. Jeff says he’s going all out tonight. Matt says they have been reborn by fate and tonight, their tag team title reign will also be reborn by fate.

Tonight’s RAW opening segment will feature WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar calling out Samoa Joe. Join us for live coverage at 8pm EST.

