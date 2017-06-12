Sasha Banks talks about her chemistry with Bayley:



“It was a love/hate relationship. We have so much in common. We love this business so much and you know talking to her more, her dream was to be a wrestler when she was 10. My dream was to be a wrestler when I was 10. I wanted to change the definition of what it was to be a woman in WWE and she had the exact same feelings. So, it was just that mutual love for this knowing that we always wanted to steal the show. And getting the opportunity at NXT Brooklyn and just hearing that crowd. We tore the house down. Honestly, I can’t wait to do it again. I can’t wait to tie up with her again. But, that’s all in due time. Ever since then, from that very moment the women’s revolution has just been taking over. And from there I got to main event a WWE pay per view with Charlotte at Hell In A Cell. The first ever woman’s match in hell in a cell and it’s been just such a whirlwind of excitement. It’s so crazy.”





