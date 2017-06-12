News for Tonight’s WWE RAW – Brock Lesnar Returns, RAW Tag Team Title Match, More

Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Cajundome in Lafayette, LA with the return of WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

Lesnar will face off with Great Balls of Fire opponent Samoa Joe on tonight’s show. WWE has also announced that The Hardys will get their rematch from RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro tonight but no other matches have been announced.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight:

* Will Brock Lesnar bring the pain to Samoa Joe?

* The Hardy Boyz challenge Cesaro & Sheamus for the Raw Tag Team Titles in anticipated rematch

* Who is Enzo Amore & Big Cass’ attacker?

* Can Alexa Bliss evade Nia Jax’s fury?

* Is Bray Wyatt coming for The Kingslayer?

* Will Dean Ambrose strike again?

