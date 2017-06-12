Impact Wrestling to honor Pulse Nightclub victims

Impact Wrestling will be honoring those impacted by the Pulse Nightclub tragedy at the next television tapings in Orlando. On July 3, the next time that Impact will tape at Universal Studios, the company will hold a special ceremony during the show. Today is the one-year anniversary from that horrible tragedy which saw the death of 49 individuals. Impact, although headquartered in Nashville, has been taping television shows at Universal Studios in Orlando since 2004 and the city is considered “home” by those in the company.

