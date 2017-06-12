Impact Wrestling to honor Pulse Nightclub victims

Jun 12, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Impact Wrestling will be honoring those impacted by the Pulse Nightclub tragedy at the next television tapings in Orlando. On July 3, the next time that Impact will tape at Universal Studios, the company will hold a special ceremony during the show. Today is the one-year anniversary from that horrible tragedy which saw the death of 49 individuals. Impact, although headquartered in Nashville, has been taping television shows at Universal Studios in Orlando since 2004 and the city is considered “home” by those in the company.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

More from my site

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad