Bruce Prichard explains why Big Show joined nWo in 2002 in WWE

Jun 12, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

On his latest podcast, Bruce Prichard attempts to explain why Big Show joined nWo in 2002 in WWE, and it’s because Kevin Nash got injured:

“It was so bad, [WWE thought], ‘Hey. We lost one seven-foot [giant], let’s put another seven-foot [giant] in there. And you replace one with another. And people won’t notice.’ You’re just trying to save something, and you’re trying to complete that vision. Sometimes, it just doesn’t work.”


