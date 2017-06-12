Bruce Prichard explains why Big Show joined nWo in 2002 in WWE
On his latest podcast, Bruce Prichard attempts to explain why Big Show joined nWo in 2002 in WWE, and it’s because Kevin Nash got injured:
“It was so bad, [WWE thought], ‘Hey. We lost one seven-foot [giant], let’s put another seven-foot [giant] in there. And you replace one with another. And people won’t notice.’ You’re just trying to save something, and you’re trying to complete that vision. Sometimes, it just doesn’t work.”
