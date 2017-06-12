AS I SEE IT 6/12: CZW and Tournament of Death

AS I SEE IT

Bob Magee

Pro Wrestling: Between the Sheets

Combat Zone Wrestling’s most violent event, “Tournament of Death”, took place Saturday at the Ultraviolent Underground in Townsend, DE before a 16 year record crowd under a bright, hot summer sun.

In the first round:

* British star Jimmy Havoc defeated John Wayne Murdoch and last year’s winner Rickey Shane Page, which included John Wayne Murdoch hitting a SUPER Deep South destroyer (think Canadian) onto a glass pane.

* Two time Tournament of Death winner MASADA defeated SHLAK in a Doorway to Death match.

* Jeff Cannonball defeated G-Raver in a Light Tubes and Cinderblocks match

* In the Barbed Wire Craziness match, Conor Claxton defeated Clint Margera, but also saw Margera sending Conor Claxton off a truck into a barbed wire trampoline. Yes, I said an actual barbed wire trampoline. Oh….and Claxton bounced off of it. Bounced off barbed wire.

Semi-finals:

* Conor Claxton defeated Cannonball in a Ultraviolent Summertime Fun Match to move on to the final

* Jimmy Havoc defeated MASADA in a Lighttube Treachery Match to move on to the final

In non-tournament action:

* Father Matthew Tremont defeated Mad Man Pondo in the Fans Bring The Weapons match. Post-match, Tremont screamed for Atsushi Onita

* Danny Havoc and Alex Colon defeated Notorious Inc. in a Scaffold Match. During the match, Devon Moore suffered an ankle injury and was substituted for by Kit Osbourne. Post- match, Danny Havoc announced his plans to retire. However, Colon demanded that he wrestle Havoc in his last match, which will take place as part of the Chri$ Ca$h Memorial Ladder Match later in September’s Down With The Sickness show in Voorhees, NJ.

* Dan O’Hare defeated Kit Osbourne, George Gatton, and Jimmy Lloyd in a Four Corners of Pain Match; including Dan O’Hare taking a weed whacker to Jimmy Lloyd

Tournament of Death finals

In the finals…a no ropes, no ring mat, barbed wire and light tubes death match, Jimmy Havoc defeated Conor Claxton to become the Tournament of Death 16 winner. The match featured such sick spots as Conor Claxton hitting a Michinoku Driver onto a glass pane, Jimmy Havoc hitting an Acid Rainmaker (think Okada) followed by a curb stomp onto light tubes. Post-match, Rickey Shane Page and Clint Margera presented the Tournament of Death Trophy to Havoc. But before Havoc could celebrate, Claxton went hard heel, and jumped all three men and smashed the trophy. Before Claxton could leave, Rickey Shane Page challenged him to a match at EVILution.

Combat Zone Wrestling will return to the Flyers Skate Zone, Voorhees, NJ on Saturday, July 8 for “EVILution”.

Matches already announced:

CZW World Title/Four Way Match

Davey Richards will defend the CZW World Championship in a four way against Shane Strickland, Lio Rush, and Joe Gacy

CZW Wired Title

Maxwell Jason Freidman defends against Trevor Lee

The returning AR Fox takes on Ace Romero

Dan O’Hare vs. Kit Osbourne vs. Jimmy Lloyd vs. George Gatton

Rickey Shane Page vs. Conor Claxton

By the way, each year when I plug or report on CZW in general of Tournament of Death in particular, I tend to get hate mail sent by made-up names with spoofed webmail addresses; and what a supposedly horrible person that makes me, how I’m contributing to people being killed, diseases, concussions, and everything short of the end of the world.

Do me a favor. Save your time. They just get deleted. If you don’t like what CZW does, don’t watch it. As long as they exist, I’ll plug their shows. Want to know why? I’ve known these guys since their first show…since the crew of the day put together a makeshift arena to run its first shows in Mantua, NJ back in 1999.

There’s something else. Over the years, Combat Zone Wrestling, its staff, and its fans have donated thousands of toys at the annual Toys for Tots collections at the yearly Cage of Death shows. It’s important to understand that that with the economic issues of recent years, there have been years where charities such as Philadelphia’s Toys for Tots saw an 80% drop in donations, making the donations of hundreds of toys at Combat Zone Wrestling’s Cage of Death show at the ECW Arena mean all that much more.

Not bad for the fans of a independent promotion whose shows are all too often stigmatized as being no more than garbage wrestling with bloodthirsty fans.

Oh…and ask Dean Ambrose…or Solomon Crowe…or Cesaro….or Drake Younger…just to name four…about how horrible they are. Seems like CZW played a role in preparing them pretty well. Ask those children about how horrible those wrestlers, staff, and fans are…as in some cases, they have the one and only toy they may have that Christmas.

Until next time…