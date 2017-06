6/11/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – San Jose, Costa Rica

Below are the results from last night’s WWE Smackdown Live Event in San Jose, Costa Rica:

1. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Dolph Ziggler

2. Tye Dillinger defeated Aiden English

3. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Mojo Rawley, Sin Cara, and Luke Harper defeated The Ascension and Erick Rowan

4. Baron Corbin defeated Sami Zayn

5. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Fatal Five-Way Match

Naomi defeated Tamina, Natalya, Becky Lynch, and Carmella

6. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Fatal Four-Way Match

The Usos defeated American Alpha, The Colons, and Breezango

7. Randy Orton and AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens and Jinder Mahal

