6/11/17 WWE Raw Live Event Results – Beaumont, Texas

Below are the results from last night’s WWE Raw Live Event in Beaumont, Texas:

1. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Sasha Banks, Dana Brooke, and Mickie James defeated Alexa Bliss, Emma, and Nia Jax

2. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Neville defeated Austin Aries

3. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Heath Slater, Rhyno, & Kalisto defeated Titus O’Neil, Curtis Axel, and Curt Hawkins

4. Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose defeated Samoa Joe and The Miz

5. Apollo Crews defeated Elias Samson

6. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Fatal Four-Way Match

Sheamus and Cesaro defeated Enzo Amore and Big Cass, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, and The Hardy Boyz

7. Roman Reigns defeated Bray Wyatt

