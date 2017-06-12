6/11/17 WWE Raw Live Event Results – Beaumont, Texas

Jun 12, 2017 - by Michael Riba

Below are the results from last night’s WWE Raw Live Event in Beaumont, Texas:

1. Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Sasha Banks, Dana Brooke, and Mickie James defeated Alexa Bliss, Emma, and Nia Jax

2. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Neville defeated Austin Aries

3. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Heath Slater, Rhyno, & Kalisto defeated Titus O’Neil, Curtis Axel, and Curt Hawkins

4. Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose defeated Samoa Joe and The Miz

5. Apollo Crews defeated Elias Samson

6. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Fatal Four-Way Match
Sheamus and Cesaro defeated Enzo Amore and Big Cass, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, and The Hardy Boyz

7. Roman Reigns defeated Bray Wyatt

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

More from my site

Post Category: News, Results     Tags: , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad