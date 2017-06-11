Tama Tonga responds to the idea Hulk Hogan wants to join the Bullet Club

In this interview, Tama Tonga responds to the idea Hulk Hogan wants to join the Bullet Club:

“I did see that. You never close the door to anything. It’s whatever, but you know, a Bullet Club is open to anything so I’m not against it, and I’m not for it. When I was younger (I watched him). Whenever we went with our father to a Hulk Hogan party. I guess the PG version of a party. But, his 40th birthday I saw him and was seeing (him) around the backstage locker room but I don’t think he remembers me.” For those unclear on what Tonga means here, his father was WCW/WWF wrestler Meng/Haku.

source: angrymarks.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)