Tama Tonga responds to the idea Hulk Hogan wants to join the Bullet Club

Jun 11, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

In this interview, Tama Tonga responds to the idea Hulk Hogan wants to join the Bullet Club:

“I did see that. You never close the door to anything. It’s whatever, but you know, a Bullet Club is open to anything so I’m not against it, and I’m not for it. When I was younger (I watched him). Whenever we went with our father to a Hulk Hogan party. I guess the PG version of a party. But, his 40th birthday I saw him and was seeing (him) around the backstage locker room but I don’t think he remembers me.” For those unclear on what Tonga means here, his father was WCW/WWF wrestler Meng/Haku.

source: angrymarks.com

