Renee Young Won’t Be on Total Divas Next Season

The new season of Total Divas has already seen one departure in Eva Marie, but now we’ve got another — because Renee Young revealed that she’s no longer part of the cast.

Young replied to a fan Saturday night on Twitter who asked if she’d still be on the show next season and Renee answered, “Nope I am not, but the new cast will crush it!!”

As we previously reported, Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss will be joining the cast in season 7. It’s still currently unclear if Paige will continue to be part of the cast as filming is expected to start this week and she isn’t on the road with WWE.

