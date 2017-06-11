Pj Black Injured In Second Base Jumping Accident

On a recent edition of the E&C Pod Of Awesomeness, Tommy Dreamer revealed that Lucha Underground star PJ Black (Justin Gabriel) was injured in another base jumping accident. He sustained several injuries including a broken hand, a broken leg and reportedly lost a finger.

This is the second base jumping incident that Black has been involved in, previously breaking both of his ankles in mid 2016.

We here at Spotlight are wishing him a speedy recovery.

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)