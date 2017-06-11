Pj Black Injured In Second Base Jumping Accident

Jun 11, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

On a recent edition of the E&C Pod Of Awesomeness, Tommy Dreamer revealed that Lucha Underground star PJ Black (Justin Gabriel) was injured in another base jumping accident. He sustained several injuries including a broken hand, a broken leg and reportedly lost a finger.

This is the second base jumping incident that Black has been involved in, previously breaking both of his ankles in mid 2016.
We here at Spotlight are wishing him a speedy recovery.

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)

More from my site

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad