Marty Scurll wants to bring Punk out of retirement

Jun 11, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Recently on Sam Roberts’ Wrestling Podcast, radio personality and pro wrestling fan Sam Roberts talked to former ROH World Television Champion Marty Scurll who mentioned CM Punk again.

“CM Punk, I’d like to bring CM Punk out of retirement and wrestle him for sure. I don’t know if CM Punk listens to this show, but if he [does]…” Scurll added, “but CM Punk, if you’re watching, come out of retirement. We can cause quite a bother of a wrestling match. What do you say? And that’d be fun, right? Yeah, that’s one for the headlines!”

source: THE SpoTLight

