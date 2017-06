Jerry Lawler posts drawing he did of the late Adam West

Drawing of @realAdamWest I just did a few weeks ago. Still sitting on my drawing table. Think I'll go drive the Batmobile now in his honor. pic.twitter.com/0fGKKB9RUt — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) June 11, 2017

West died in Los Angeles on June 9, 2017 following a brief battle with leukemia. He was 88.

