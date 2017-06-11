Combat Zone Wrestling 6/10 Tournament of Death Townsend, DE results

Combat Zone Wrestling’s most violent event, “Tournament of Death”, took place yesterday at the Ultraviolent Underground in Townsend, DE before a 16 year record crowd under a bright, hot summer sun.

In the first round:

* British star Jimmy Havoc defeated John Wayne Murdoch and last year’s winner Rickey Shane Page, which included John Wayne Murdoch hitting a SUPER Deep South destroyer (think Canadian) onto a glass pane.

* Two time Tournament of Death winner MASADA defeated SHLAK in a Doorway to Death match.

* Jeff Cannonball defeated G-Raver in a Light Tubes and Cinderblocks match

* In the Barbed Wire Craziness match, Conor Claxton defeated Clint Margera, including Margera sending Conor Claxton off a truck into a barbed wire trampoline. Yes, I said an actual barbed wire trampoline.

<b>Semi-finals:</b>

* Conor Claxton defeated Cannonball in a Ultraviolent Summertime Fun Match to move on to the final

* Jimmy Havoc defeated MASADA in a Lighttube Treachery Match to move on to the final

In non-tournament action:

* Father Matthew Tremont defeated Mad Man Pondo in the Fans Bring The Weapons match. Post-match, Tremont screamed for Atsushi Onita

* Danny Havoc and Alex Colon defeated Notorious Inc. in a Scaffold Match. During the match, Devon Moore suffered an ankle injury and was substituted for by Kit Osbourne. Post-match, Danny Havoc announced his plans to retire. However, Colon demanded that he wrestle Havoc in his last match, which will take place as part of the Chri$ Ca$h Memorial Ladder Match later in September’s Down With The Sickness show in Voorhees, NJ.

* Dan O’Hare defeated Kit Osbourne, George Gatton, and Jimmy Lloyd in a Four Corners of Pain Match; including Dan O’Hare taking a weed wacker to Jimmy Lloyd

<b>Tournament of Death finals</b>

In the finals…a no ropes, no ring mat, barbed wire and light tubes death match, Jimmy Havoc defeated Conor Claxton to become the Tournament of Death 16 winner. The match featured such sick spots as Conor Claxton hitting a Michinoku Driver onto a glass pane, Jimmy Havoc hitting an Acid Rainmaker (think Okada)followed by a curb stomp onto light tubes. Post-match, Rickey Shane Page and Clint Margera presented the Tournament of Death Trophy to Havoc. But before Havoc could celebrate, Claxton went hard heel, and jumped all three men and smashed the trophy. Before Claxton could leave, Rickey Shane Page challenged him to a match at EVILution.

Combat Zone Wrestling will returns to the Flyers Skate Zone, Voorhees, NJ on Saturday, July 8 for “EVILution”.

Matches already announced:

CZW World Title/Four Way Match

Davey Richards will defend the CZW World Championship in a against Shane Strickland, Lio Rush, and Joe Gacy

CZW Wired Title

Maxwell Jason Freidman defends against Trevor Lee

AR Fox takes on Ace Romero

Dan O’Hare vs. Kit Osbourne vs. Jimmy Lloyd vs. George Gatton

Rickey Shane Page vs. Conor Claxton

Tickets available at czwtickets.tickeyfly.com and, day of, at the door.

Follow CZW: Twitter.com/combatzone

Facebook.com/officialczw – Instagram.com/combatzone

