Bram praises the WWE work of his ex, Charlotte Flair

Jun 11, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Impact Wrestling’s Bram praises the WWE work of his ex Charlotte Flair:

“I can’t say I watch a lot of women’s wrestling, but I will watch if Ashley [Charlotte Flair] is on. Without sounding bias, Charlotte Flair, is my ultimate favorite. She’s the best in the world when it comes to women’s wrestling. Hell, she’s stepping on the dudes’ toes too! She has so much natural charisma, it’s effortless to her. It’s like she’s been doing it forever and she’s only been doing it for a handful of years. I love watching her work.”


